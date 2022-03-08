Baystate Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 CLARENDON STREET BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1025 stocks valued at a total of $1.03Bil. The top holdings were SPDW(8.69%), PRF(8.52%), and IWY(7.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought 376,437 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 1,036,793. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.23.

On 08/03/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.03 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 532,973 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.46.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.82 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 119,468 shares in BATS:QUAL, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.44 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $120.68 per share and a market cap of $19.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 5.05.

During the quarter, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought 30,443 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 571,571. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 08/03/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $156.45 per share and a market cap of $5.87Bil. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

During the quarter, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought 141,491 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 2,949,344. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.7.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $29.92 per share and a market cap of $11.76Bil. The stock has returned -16.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

