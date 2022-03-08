Principle Wealth Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 303 stocks valued at a total of $831.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.25%), VIG(5.23%), and VUG(4.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 62,637 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 08/03/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.92 per share and a market cap of $454.64Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought 16,913 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 203,828. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $250.66 per share and a market cap of $76.74Bil. The stock has returned -14.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a price-book ratio of 6.92.

The guru established a new position worth 44,717 shares in ARCA:VDE, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.6 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $107.45 per share and a market cap of $7.49Bil. The stock has returned 63.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

During the quarter, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought 72,313 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 183,703. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.79.

On 08/03/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $8.49Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

During the quarter, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought 74,728 shares of ARCA:DIVO for a total holding of 104,429. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.74.

On 08/03/2022, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF traded for a price of $34.9 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.07.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

