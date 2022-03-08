Compton Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(21.74%), IEFA(14.53%), and SPYV(13.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Compton Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 55,587-share investment in BATS:QUAL. Previously, the stock had a 3.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.44 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $120.68 per share and a market cap of $19.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 5.05.

The guru established a new position worth 99,498 shares in BATS:USMV, giving the stock a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.47 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $73.1 per share and a market cap of $28.36Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

The guru established a new position worth 34,644 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.44 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $164.05 per share and a market cap of $56.91Bil. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 73,391 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.94 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $73.88 per share and a market cap of $16.70Bil. The stock has returned 14.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

The guru established a new position worth 204,306 shares in ARCA:UUP, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.94 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $28.36 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned 14.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

