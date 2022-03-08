Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were VB(16.02%), VTI(9.17%), and VEU(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 30,028 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 68,679. The trade had a 5.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.02.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $193.61 per share and a market cap of $42.12Bil. The stock has returned -11.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors reduced their investment in BATS:VUSB by 59,280 shares. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.21 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 800 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 3,035. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 08/03/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $901.76 per share and a market cap of $941.88Bil. The stock has returned 27.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.63, a price-book ratio of 25.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.84 and a price-sales ratio of 15.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 4,600 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 14,399. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $176.33.

On 08/03/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $177.22 per share and a market cap of $161.93Bil. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 11.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.55 and a price-sales ratio of 8.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 3,441 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 12,188. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.02.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $214.65 per share and a market cap of $51.01Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

