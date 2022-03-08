Heritage Investment Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUV(20.40%), DFAS(14.92%), and DFUS(12.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heritage Investment Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Heritage Investment Group, Inc. bought 15,901 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 34,644. The trade had a 5.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $410.32 per share and a market cap of $303.51Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

The guru established a new position worth 14,820 shares in ARCA:IWB, giving the stock a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.21 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $225.19 per share and a market cap of $28.15Bil. The stock has returned -7.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

During the quarter, Heritage Investment Group, Inc. bought 30,036 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 59,273. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.01 per share and a market cap of $67.70Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Heritage Investment Group, Inc. bought 3,410 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 13,561. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.01 per share and a market cap of $2,571.48Bil. The stock has returned 10.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-book ratio of 44.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 8,401 shares in NYSE:PFE, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.88 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.69 per share and a market cap of $278.81Bil. The stock has returned 16.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

