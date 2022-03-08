MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $806.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.44%), MSFT(8.01%), and AMZN(5.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 222,853 shares. The trade had a 7.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $274.82 per share and a market cap of $2,049.58Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 12.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. bought 200,497 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 206,317. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 08/03/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.92 per share and a market cap of $454.64Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 184,834 shares. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 08/03/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $130.95 per share and a market cap of $39.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.66.

During the quarter, MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. bought 75,873 shares of NAS:MU for a total holding of 230,546. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.53.

On 08/03/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $62.47 per share and a market cap of $68.91Bil. The stock has returned -19.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. bought 88,766 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 94,106. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 08/03/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $369.78 per share and a market cap of $125.69Bil. The stock has returned -14.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.75 and a price-sales ratio of 10.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

