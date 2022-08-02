VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Nano One ® Materials Corp. ( TSX:NANO, Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders adjourned July 26, 2022, and reconvened today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting ").

A total of 24,138,258 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 25.25% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Increase the number of directors to seven (7); Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 17, 2022, were elected directors as set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Dan Blondal Carried 24,128,161 99.96 10,097 0.04 Lyle Brown Carried 24,107,711 99.87 30,547 0.13 Dr. Joseph Guy Carried 24,117,761 99.92 20,497 0.08 Gordon Kukec Carried 18,989,411 78.67 5,148,847 21.33 Carla Matheson Carried 24,124,181 99.94 14,077 0.06 Paul Matysek Carried 18,921,231 78.39 5,217,027 21.61 Lisa Skakun Carried 24,118,106 99.92 20,152 0.08

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Carried 24,114,254 99.90 24,004 0.10

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

[email protected]

(604) 420-2041

