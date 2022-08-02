VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Nano One ® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO, Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders adjourned July 26, 2022, and reconvened today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting ").
A total of 24,138,258 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 25.25% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:
- Increase the number of directors to seven (7);
- Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
- Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 17, 2022, were elected directors as set out below:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Votes
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Dan Blondal
Carried
24,128,161
99.96
10,097
0.04
Lyle Brown
Carried
24,107,711
99.87
30,547
0.13
Dr. Joseph Guy
Carried
24,117,761
99.92
20,497
0.08
Gordon Kukec
Carried
18,989,411
78.67
5,148,847
21.33
Carla Matheson
Carried
24,124,181
99.94
14,077
0.06
Paul Matysek
Carried
18,921,231
78.39
5,217,027
21.61
Lisa Skakun
Carried
24,118,106
99.92
20,152
0.08
Appointment of Independent Auditor
Resolution
Outcome of Vote
Votes
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Carried
24,114,254
99.90
24,004
0.10
Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
About Nano One
Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca
Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
[email protected]
(604) 420-2041
