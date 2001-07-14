XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 23, 2022).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title XPeng Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration link: https%3A%2F%2Fs1.c-conf.com%2Fdiamondpass%2F10023834-ne2m8a.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until August 30, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 China Mainland: 400-120-9216 Replay PIN: 10023834

About XPeng

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fheyxpeng.com%2F.

