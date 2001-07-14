Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.microvast.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event. Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 (631) 891-4304.

Retail and institutional shareholders may submit questions via the “Contact Us” page on Microvast’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.microvast.com%2Fir-resources%2Fcontact-ir. Microvast management may incorporate responses to a selection of frequently asked questions during the webcast. Please include the hashtag #askmicrovast in the subject line.

About Microvast

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage and battery components. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered near Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

