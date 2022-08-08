Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for August and September 2022

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud networking company, today announced its investor conference schedule for August and September 2022:

  • KeyBanc 2022 Technology Leadership Forum
    Stan Kovler, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
    Vail, CO
    Monday, August 8, 2022
  • Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Las Vegas, NV
    Thursday, September 1, 2022
  • Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    New York, NY
    Thursday, September 8
  • Lake Street Big6 Investor Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    New York, NY
    Wednesday, September 14, 2022

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.extremenetworks.com%2F or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220803005367r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005367/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles