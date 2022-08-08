Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud networking company, today announced its investor conference schedule for August and September 2022:

KeyBanc 2022 Technology Leadership Forum

Stan Kovler, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Vail, CO

Monday, August 8, 2022



Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Las Vegas, NV

Thursday, September 1, 2022



Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

New York, NY

Thursday, September 8



Lake Street Big6 Investor Conference

Ed Meyercord, President & CEO

New York, NY

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

