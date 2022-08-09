JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that the Company will report its 2022 second quarter results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.



To access the conference call via landline or mobile phone, please pre-register at least 30 minutes in advance of the call using this link,

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI49e0fbba95de454aa42c5d4a0bad821a.

Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

Alternatively, a live and listen-only webcast of the event can be accessed using this link,

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i2k76h8y.

A replay of the webcast will be available on https://www.ebix.com/investorhome within one day and archived on the site for one quarter.

About Ebix

With approximately 200 offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., ( EBIX) endeavors to provide on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 31, 2021, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s Financial exchange portfolio of software and services encompasses domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services and technologies for insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management across 75+ countries including India. EbixCash has Forex operations in approximately 16 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. EbixCash is a leader in the international remittance business based on gross transactional value. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio (Via.com and EbixCash.com), is one of the leading travel exchanges based in India and catering to Southeast Asian markets, with over 517,000 agents and approximately 17,900 registered corporate clients. EbixCash's financial technologies business offers software solutions to various clients in the areas of wealth, asset and lending management, insurance and bus information systems. EbixCash's business process outsourcing services provide information technology and call center services to a variety of industries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

