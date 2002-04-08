Vancouver, BC, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) ( RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) (“RYU” “RYPPF” or the “Company”), a cutting-edge lifestyle brand, and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, continues its push into innovative spaces for its elevated product line with sponsorship of Canadian esports athletes at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham England on August 6th and 7th #CEC2022. The Championships are a pilot esports event for the Commonwealth Games through the partnership between the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

RYU is proud to sponsor Canadian team athletes and coaches from the Canada Esports Association in their efforts during the upcoming Commonwealth championships. RYU’s considered product line for movement sports and the urban athlete is making the transition from the box to the stream. With innovative products for active endeavors, recovery, and moments of life in-between, RYU recognizes the potential in establishing its brand within the Esports market.

According to the latest research by SkyQuest Technology, the Global Esports Market was valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.50% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

There are a large number of players in the gaming industry, which is larger than the combined viewers and participants in the music and entertainment sectors, and this base is constantly rising globally. The increased demand for video games such as PUBG, Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Call of Duty, and others is expected to enhance the global Esports market revenue.

RYU will be providing Canadian athletes, coaches and associates competing in Rocket League during the games with a range of products to support their needs, through travel, competition, and recovery. Taking inspiration from RYU’s designs to support Team Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Skateboarding team, RYU will apply its premium product solutions to new athletic categories. Athletes will be supported by RYU bags, t-shirts, and recovery hoodies during their journey and competition.



RYU COO Rob Blair is quoted as saying: “We recognize that there is a significant opportunity for RYU within the Esports space. This area is growing into a multi-billion-dollar industry around Esports, and RYU has a product solution for when you’re in the lobby or AFK (away from keys). RYU recognizes athletics now transcends the physical and will be there to service the Esports community as it continues to grow.”

CEO Cesare Fazari: “RYU believes in supporting young athletes and creating healthy and safe environments for competition. Our core values of Respect and Integrity are present in every action we take as a business and partnering with the Canadian Esports Association is a best-in-class opportunity for RYU. I cannot wait to see how RYU’s product can support the Esports arena while we establish our organization as the leading edge of digitally integrated direct to consumer brands. “

"Canada Esports Association is excited to be working with RYU as the official apparel partner of the Canadian team for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships" shared Jay Balmer, Executive Director of Canada Esports "The Championships are a great opportunity to showcase esports, and it is part of the larger movement to include esports at more international multi-sport events. We can all look forward to seeing esports athletes representing Canada at future sports events."

#worldconnected #CEC2022

About RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU, RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Our multipurpose products are engineered for both performance and everyday wear. Made with high quality materials and innovative techniques, we craft products for your every step, every stroke, and every stride. No distractions, only progression. Our products are designed, developed, and tested at our corporate offices in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Production takes place in factories located in North America and Asia.

About the Canada Esports Association

Canada Esports is a non-profit association recognized by the Global Esports Federation as Canada's national organization for esports. Canada Esports' mission is to promote and educate the public about esports and active esports amongst people of all genders, races, ages, abilities, and cultures throughout Canada. More info at www.canadaesportsassociation.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements that: RYU will sell products or receive media exposure as a result of new immersive retail systems. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) the inability of RYU’s immersive plans to result in a positive contribution. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

RYU APPAREL INC.

Cesare Fazari

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

416-434-5750

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

www.ryu.com

Canada Esports Association

Kirsten Mihailides

[email protected]

Attachments