LONDON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) ( DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, today announces that as of July 19, 2022 it has been granted patent no. 3104072 by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.



This Canadian patent protects Composition of Matter of certain deuterated analogues of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”), including the active ingredient in the Company’s deuterated DMT candidate, SPL028. It sits alongside the Company’s existing U.K. and European granted patents for SPL028, strengthening its protection in key international markets.

This new patent represents the ninth patent granted in Small Pharma’s psychedelic and non-psychedelic portfolio, which also includes over 70 pending applications. As recently announced, the Company expects its portfolio to further mature to ten granted patents following its Issue Notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that U.S. patent application no. 17/459,284 will be granted on August 9, 2022. This U.S. patent is expected to protect novel injectable formulations of DMT-based compounds, including the active ingredients in SPL026 and SPL028.

George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer of Small Pharma, said: “As we prepare to enter the clinic with SPL028, this additional protection bolsters our development strategy around one of our core pipeline compounds. We are pleased that the Canadian patent office recognizes our efforts to develop novel and differentiated medicines, which validates Small Pharma’s ability to mature our portfolio across multiple jurisdictions.”

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, with a current focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT assisted psychotherapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside the development of a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers a short psychedelic experience (<30 mins) and the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. Deuterated DMT is potentially differentiated by its pharmacokinetic profile that aims to target a >30-minute short psychedelic experience, with the goal of optimizing patient convenience and expanding therapeutic potential in depressive disorders and additional indications.

