PR Newswire

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2022 earnings conference call on August 17, 2022. The press release announcing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings will be issued after market close on August 16, 2022.

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at www.jackhenry.com. Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The earnings call US dial in number is 877-270-2148 and +1 412-902-6510 for international participants. Participants will request to join the Jack Henry & Associates call. An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on www.jackhenry.com approximately one hour after the live call or you can dial 877-344-7529, conference ID: 2792074 to listen to the replay.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry--associates-to-provide-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-end-2022-earnings-call-301598794.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.