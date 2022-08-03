PR Newswire

Provides $750,000 to support immediate and long-term recovery;

Payment relief options extended to affected Toyota and Lexus customers

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota announced today $750,000 in donations to assist with immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Toyota employees are also rallying to support immediate needs through donation drives.

Nonprofit Donations

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky – Flood Relief Fund will receive $500,000 to help support families throughout eastern Kentucky struggling for access to shelter, food, water and other basic needs.

SBP, Toyota's longstanding disaster resilience, response and recovery partner, will receive $250,000 to help guide survivors as they navigate the federal funding application and appeals processes, share on-line recovery tools and work with high-risk communities on how to mitigate and prepare for future disasters.

"When disasters like this occur, it's important that we do everything possible to help ensure Kentuckians have the support and resources needed to recover and rebuild," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president, chief social innovation officer, Toyota Motor North America. "Our hearts go out to all of those impacted."

Matching Contributions

Toyota is providing double-matching contributions for all donations made by U.S.-based employees to support The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, SBP and The American Red Cross.

Additionally, Toyota will match all contributions made by its dealer partners as a part of the effort.

Supporting Customers

Toyota Financial Services is offering payment relief options to its impacted customers. This broad outreach includes any Toyota Financial Services (TFS) or Lexus Financial Services (LFS) customer in the designated disaster areas.

Impacted lease and finance customers residing in the affected areas may be eligible to take advantage of several payment relief options, some of which include:

extensions and lease deferred payments;

redirecting billing statements; and

arranging phone or online payments.

Customers who would like to discuss their account options are encouraged to contact TFS or LFS.

Toyota Financial Services customers: Call 800-874-8822 or contact TFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into ToyotaFinancial.com.

Lexus Financial Services customers: Call 800-874-7050 or contact LFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into LexusFinancial.com.

