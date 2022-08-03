PR Newswire

Pega recognized for its client-first, partner-centric strategy demonstrating pipeline growth and value delivery for clients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced it has received the Partner of the Year Award from Virtusa. Pega was named the top partner for its accomplishments, including joint technology, industry solutions, and influential revenue contribution.

Virtusa's 2022 Partner of the Year Award program evaluated its top partners in categories such as year-over-year growth of partner-led solution pipeline, value delivered to mutual clients, relationship tier, go-to-market offerings, and more.

Together, Pega and Virtusa deliver client solutions built on Pega PlatformTM, Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Their joint work spans industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications service providers, and manufacturing. Pega and Virtusa's partnership began in 2002 and continues to drive innovative solutions to solve customer challenges, many of which can be found within Pega Marketplace.

"Our clients need the right teams, at the right time, in the right place to achieve their business objectives. Having a robust partner strategy is instrumental in how we provide just that," said John Higgins, chief of client and partner success, Pega. "This recognition from Virtusa is a testament to our collaborative work to offer differentiated solutions, provide technical expertise and deep vertical knowledge, and deliver successful client outcomes."

"Our Pega relationship is over 20 years old," said John Gillis, co-founder and EVP, Virtusa. "Pega was one of the founding partners that played a major role in Virtusa's growth and continues to play a critical role in the company's rapid global growth strategy."

