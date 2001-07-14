Comprehensive cyber protection for SMBs has emerged as the next great revenue driver for IT service providers, with 60% of SMBs looking to outsource cybersecurity to a third party, according to a+new+report+by+Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan.

The report, commissioned by global cybersecurity company FirstWave Cloud Technology, showed SMBs were in “urgent” need of comprehensive cyber protection and were increasingly relying on managed service providers to deliver threat remediation.

“Security, though a priority, often slips through the cracks, making it difficult to intentionally and continuously establish a security-forward organisational stance from their IT service providers,” the report said.

To fill this gap, FirstWave developed the CyberCision™ Open Security Management Platform (OSMP). Designed to equip FirstWave’s service provider partnerss with low-cost, high-revenue security services for their end clients, the platform enables SMB customers to benefit from an enterprise-grade Cybersecurity-as-a-Service solution.

FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said it was no secret that cybersecurity had become one of the most pressing issue for SMBs and this presented a huge opportunity for their IT service providers.

“With high-profile data breaches making headlines on an almost weekly basis, it is clear that traditional security measures are no longer enough to protect organisations from sophisticated cyber attacks,” he said.

“As a result, more and more businesses are turning to outsourcing as a way to improve their cybersecurity posture and service providers need to have a solution ready for their customers.”

“By adding cybersecurity to their existing services, SMBs can bolster existing connectivity assets with the critical protections they need, all through a single provider.”

For many service providers delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers can involve significant cost and complexity. FirstWave’s world-first OSMP, CyberCision™, was explicitly designed to address this problem.

“CyberCision™ enables service providers to provision enterprise-grade security services to enterprise and SMB customers at scale, opening the door to new revenue opportunities with a lower cost-to-serve,” the Frost & Sullivan report said.

“With CyberCision™, service providers can build as-a-service cybersecurity packages of enterprise-grade, including a range of management and operational services such as multi-tenanting, billing, and provisioning that enable them to streamline the sales and delivery process at a minimal cost.”

