Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $736.00Mil. The top holdings were GTLS(2.70%), ITCI(2.54%), and SITM(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 309,695 shares in NYSE:MP, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.01 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, MP Materials Corp traded for a price of $33.79 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MP Materials Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 14.94.

The guru established a new position worth 278,395 shares in NAS:ITCI, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.87 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc traded for a price of $56.84 per share and a market cap of $5.42Bil. The stock has returned 66.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 48.42.

During the quarter, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC bought 322,347 shares of NAS:PLAY for a total holding of 400,733. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.

On 08/03/2022, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $39.29 per share and a market cap of $1.90Bil. The stock has returned 18.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-book ratio of 5.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 197,915-share investment in NYSE:KNX. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.13 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc traded for a price of $53.9 per share and a market cap of $8.65Bil. The stock has returned 8.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 274,745-share investment in NYSE:SUM. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.97 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Summit Materials Inc traded for a price of $27.58 per share and a market cap of $3.23Bil. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Summit Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

