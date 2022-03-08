Benin Management Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $264.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(38.45%), AAPL(6.85%), and MSFT(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benin Management Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Benin Management Corp bought 16,802 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 25,277. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 08/03/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $93 per share and a market cap of $123.85Bil. The stock has returned -27.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Benin Management Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:PRU by 14,957 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.77.

On 08/03/2022, Prudential Financial Inc traded for a price of $95.94 per share and a market cap of $35.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prudential Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 210.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Benin Management Corp bought 3,861 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 53,287. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $278.65 per share and a market cap of $2,049.58Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 12.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.01 and a price-sales ratio of 10.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Benin Management Corp bought 2,337 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 278,890. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/03/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $411.48 per share and a market cap of $371.63Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 12,501-share investment in NYSE:HIG. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.55 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $63.32 per share and a market cap of $20.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

