%3Cb%3EBlackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced its upcoming participation in the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference being held August 8-11, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:00pm Eastern Time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.blacklinesafety.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Blackline Safety’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 180 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005231/en/