The+Kaplan+Educational+Foundation (KEF) celebrates the latest college acceptances from their 15th cohort of scholars in the Kaplan Leadership Program.

Established in 2006, the Kaplan Leadership Program helps high-potential, low-income and underrepresented community college students complete their associate's degree, successfully transfer and go on to earn a four-year bachelor's degree at the nation's most highly-selective schools. The program focuses on a holistic approach – providing extensive tutoring, academic advisement services, leadership and career training, stipends for living expenses, and other resources and support to help them expand their personal goals, and eventually attain leadership roles in their professions and communities.

The 2022 Kaplan Leadership Scholars and their college acceptances:

Marlon Arteaga, Union County College - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Elhadj Barry, Bronx Community College - Brown University

Angel Beebe, Hudson County Community College - Smith College

Fambougouri Diane, Bronx Community College - Tufts University

Aïssata Diop, Bronx Community College - Smith College

Sybel Francois, Union County College - Claremont McKenna College

Raquel Hernandez, Borough of Manhattan Community College - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Quiana James - Borough of Manhattan Community College - New York University

Belicia Kensah - Union County College - Rutgers University - New Brunswick

Gabriel Morillo - Bronx Community College - Haverford College

Ndongo Njie - Hostos Community College - Princeton University

Students also received acceptances from Pomona College, Mt. Holyoke College, Occidental College, University of Rochester, University of Michigan, and Wellesley College.

Since KEF’s inception, Kaplan Leadership Scholars have been accepted to the country’s most competitive schools. This year, KEF has its first acceptances to Princeton University and Haverford College. Eighty-seven percent of Kaplan Scholars earn a bachelor’s degree.

"While COVID-19 continued to create challenges for our scholars, given the fact that the diverse and resilient talent that the nation needs to fuel the economy can be found in our community colleges, we felt it was particularly important that we remain committed to our mission and celebrate the achievements of our students at this time,” says Nolvia Delgado, Executive Director of KEF. “This year’s cohort continues to represent the wide diversity that exists in U.S. community colleges, including non-traditional age students, recent immigrants, first-generation and ESL learners, and others pursuing degrees in education, STEM, computer science, medicine, law and other fields. We’re excited to continue to remove barriers and provide greater access to higher education for talented, motivated individuals."

ABOUT THE KAPLAN EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION:

The Kaplan Educational Foundation was founded by Kaplan, Inc., a global leader in education and career services. The Foundation provides high-potential, low-income students with academic and financial support, and leadership training to raise their expectations for success and open doors to opportunities that will change their lives and communities. For more information, please visit www.kaplanedfoundation.org.

ABOUT KAPLAN, INC:

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at+www.kaplan.com.

