First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Theresa Rutledge and Anthony Custodio have joined First Republic Investment Management in Palo Alto.

Rutledge and Custodio were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Theresa Rutledge and Anthony Custodio are successful wealth managers who will be strong additions to our expanding team on the Peninsula and in Silicon Valley,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Theresa and Anthony share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service.”

Rutledge has more than 22 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for ultra high net worth individuals and families. Before joining First Republic, she was a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Merrill Private Wealth Management. Prior to that, she was a Vice President and Private Client Advisor at Wells Fargo Private Bank. Active in her local community, Rutledge serves on the Investment Committee, and as an Emeritus Board member, for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula. She also volunteers her time through various programs to educate young adults about financial literacy. Rutledge received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

Custodio has more than 28 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for ultra high net worth individuals and families. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at Merrill Private Wealth Management. Prior to that, Custodio was a Senior Investment Counselor at Wells Fargo Private Bank. He is active in his local community and is member of the Investment Committee for TheatreWorks, a nonprofit organization in Silicon Valley. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and an MBA from Santa Clara University. Custodio holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

