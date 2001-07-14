In celebration of Emerson’s Sensi™ smart thermostat being named the first smart thermostat to receive the ENERGY+STAR+Partner+of+the+Year+%26ndash%3B+Sustained+Excellence+Award, St. Louis companies Emerson and Ameren Missouri are teaming up to offer consumers special, energy-saving technology.

Through this latest collaboration, Ameren Missouri customers can receive an energy+savings+bundle that includes both a Sensi smart thermostat and an Emporia smart plug for only $1 plus required sales tax.

“Sensi is the first thermostat to win this recognition from ENERGY STAR, and we’re proud to partner with Ameren Missouri to ensure customers across the state can benefit from this smart, sustainable technology at very little cost,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “We’re proud to help consumers use energy more efficiently while saving money and having even greater control over their personal comfort, no matter the temperature outside.”

Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostat helps customers save money and reduce their carbon footprint by heating and cooling homes more efficiently through features like flexible scheduling, remote access via the mobile app and geofencing to help automatically adjust their temperature when they’re away. The Sensi smart thermostat does not require a common wire, is easy to install and integrates with all major smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and SmartThings.

“More and more customers are looking to smart thermostats as a way to conserve energy and save money on their bill,” said Tony Lozano, director of energy solutions Ameren Missouri. “We’re proud to partner with companies like Emerson that are committed to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, and we’re excited to help our customers get an easy-to-install Sensi smart thermostat at such a reduced cost.”

The Sensi thermostat giveaway is just one component of Ameren Missouri’s residential energy efficiency program. Customers also have the power to save on heat pump water heaters, HVAC systems and other products that use less energy. Find more ways to save at AmerenMissouriSavings.com.

To request a Sensi smart thermostat, visit AmerenMissouri.com%2FSensi. To learn more about Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostats, visit Sensi.Emerson.com or connect with Sensi thermostat on Facebook or Twitter.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com%2FMissouri or follow us on Twitter at %40AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com%2FAmerenMissouri.

