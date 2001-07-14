Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Phathom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHAT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2022, Phathom disclosed that it had “detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in [its] post-approval testing as [it] prepared for commercial launch.” As a result, the Company planned to seek approval for additional testing methods and controls “to address this impurity prior to releasing [its] first vonoprazan-based products to the market.” The Company also stated that this will result in a delay of planned product launches.

On this news, Phathom’s stock fell $2.61, or 28.8%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Phathom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

