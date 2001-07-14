One Day University, which provides lectures delivered live and on-demand by the most celebrated professors from 150 of the world’s top colleges and universities, is now available in a weekly email newsletter format with the “%3Cb%3EWeekly+Scholar%3C%2Fb%3E.” Beginning today, and released every Wednesday, Weekly Scholar will deliver short-form video clips of top One Day University lectures organized by theme and driven by culturally and historically relevant topics. One Day University is part of Curiosity Inc.

The launch edition features five presentations on America+and+the+World, including “America Runs Everything. How’s That Going?” and “Are We the Next Rome?” The newsletter is free for registered users (sign up here). Additionally, each Monday, One Day University showcases a Special Edition with full, one-hour classes available exclusively for One Day University Members.

According to One Day University Founder and President Steven Schragis, “In the past year we’ve learned that many thousands of lifelong learners enjoy daily one-hour classes that are both educational and entertaining. Certainly many thousands more will prefer short, fascinating presentations of just a few minutes. Weekly Scholar is for them!”

One Day University launched in 2007 and, by 2019, featured hundreds of live events in 61 North American cities. The company pivoted to virtual lectures in April 2020 as a result of the pandemic, continuing to showcase a range of topics, including history, music, literature, art, film, politics and psychology. One Day University was acquired by Curiosity Inc. in May 2021 and has grown its audience to more than 42,000 paid members and nearly 70,000 registered users. In addition, One Day University podcasts recently debuted on the Curiosity Audio Network.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 24 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. In 2021, Curiosity Inc. acquired One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005660/en/