United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced the awarding of college scholarships to 20 students across the country. All the recipients are children of U. S. Steel employees. The scholarships are funded by the United States Steel Foundation.

“The U. S. Steel Scholarship Program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of the hard-working men and women of U. S. Steel,” said U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer Richard L. Fruehauf, who also serves as Chair of the U. S. Steel Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “At U. S. Steel, our Culture of Caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate, and the next generation of leaders. We are pleased to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits.”

Since 1995, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program has awarded more than $4 million to more than 450 children of both represented and non-represented employees across the company to support their higher education goals. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community activities. This is one of the many ways in which we demonstrate our deep appreciation for our workforce.

This year, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program awarded 20, $10,000 awards ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) to current high school seniors. All winners will be enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the 2022-2023 academic year. Student recipients are as follows:

Big River Steel

Brent Wilson is a graduate of Manila High School and plans to enroll at the University of Arkansas.

Fairfield Tubular Operations

Kateland Altes is a graduate of Oak Grove High School and plans to enroll at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Gary Works

Nicolas Aldaba is a graduate of Wheeler High School and plans to enroll at Purdue University.

is a graduate of Wheeler High School and plans to enroll at Purdue University. Hannah Anders is a graduate of Chesterton High School and plans to enroll at Valparaiso University.

is a graduate of Chesterton High School and plans to enroll at Valparaiso University. McKenna Boerner is a graduate of Rensselaer Central High School and plans to enroll at Hanover College.

is a graduate of Rensselaer Central High School and plans to enroll at Hanover College. Kailey Callander is a graduate of Crown Point High School and plans to enroll at Purdue University Northwest.

is a graduate of Crown Point High School and plans to enroll at Purdue University Northwest. Ryan Ivankovich is a graduate of Portage High School and plans to enroll at Purdue University.

is a graduate of Portage High School and plans to enroll at Purdue University. Hannah Villahermosa is a graduate of Merrillville High School and plans to enroll at Indiana University Bloomington.

Granite City Works

Jasmine Jones is a graduate of Alton High School and plans to enroll at Lewis and Clark Community College.

is a graduate of Alton High School and plans to enroll at Lewis and Clark Community College. Hannah Roane is a graduate of Central Community High School and plans to enroll at Lindenwood University.

Great Lakes Works

Isabella Bitner is a graduate of Roosevelt High School and plans to enroll at the University of Michigan, Dearborn.

Headquarters

Erin Payne is a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School and plans to enroll at the University of Pittsburgh.

Minnesota Ore Operations

Audrey Anderson is a graduate of Northeast Range High School and plans to enroll at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

is a graduate of Northeast Range High School and plans to enroll at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Siiri Hakala is a graduate of Mesabi East High School and plans to enroll at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Mon Valley Works – Clairton Plant

David Groh is a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and plans to enroll at Penn State University Fayette, The Eberly Campus.

is a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and plans to enroll at Penn State University Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Carmen Hay is a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and plans to enroll at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

is a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and plans to enroll at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. Rylie Kuhn is a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School and plans to enroll at Community College of Allegheny County, South Campus.

is a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School and plans to enroll at Community College of Allegheny County, South Campus. Michael Taskalines is a graduate of Saint Clairsville High School and plans to enroll at The Citadel.

Offshore Operations Houston

Fernando Garcia is a graduate of Channelview High school and plans to enroll at Avila University.

UPI

Sofia Lera is a graduate of College Park High School and plans to enroll at San Diego State University.

The U. S. Steel Scholarship program is administered by Scholarship America, a non-profit scholarship management organization. This year’s recipients represent U. S. Steel locations in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

