Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies located in Asia Ex Japan. The fund's inception date is September 1994.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $5.27Bil. The top holdings were 2330(6.50%), 00700(4.27%), and 005930(3.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in TPE:2330 by 4,628,000 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of NT$533.2.

On 08/03/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of NT$492 per share and a market cap of NT$425.19Bil. The stock has returned -14.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.51 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in XKRX:005930 by 1,118,261 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ₩65354.6.

On 08/03/2022, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd traded for a price of ₩61700 per share and a market cap of ₩316.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in HKSE:00700 by 1,099,500 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of HK$362.61.

On 08/03/2022, Tencent Holdings Ltd traded for a price of HK$302.6 per share and a market cap of HK$361.45Bil. The stock has returned -35.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tencent Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in HKSE:02688 by 2,828,400 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of HK$113.47.

On 08/03/2022, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd traded for a price of HK$129.8 per share and a market cap of HK$18.46Bil. The stock has returned -21.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in BOM:500010 by 1,175,000 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ₹2247.4.

On 08/03/2022, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd traded for a price of ₹2351.1 per share and a market cap of ₹53.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.