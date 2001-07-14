The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (“Beam” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BEAM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Beam issued a press release on August 1, 2022, announcing “that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the BEAM-201 Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL) has been placed on clinical hold.” The Company added that “the FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to Beam within 30 days.” Based on this news, shares of Beam fell sharply in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005699/en/