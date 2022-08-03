Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Conference Call to be held on Monday, August 15th at 4:30 pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting software and on-demand services company, announced today that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 15th, to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company plans to release its second-quarter financial results press release at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT, on Monday, August 15th.

Recruiter.com's Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn, CFO Judy Krandel, and President and COO Miles Jennings will provide an operational and financial summary of the second quarter results on a video call, with a live question and answer session, on Monday, August 15th, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT.

To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2765/46178

To access the conference by phone:
U.S. Dial-in: 877-545-0320
International Dial-in: 877-545-0320
Passcode: 413648

The webcast will be available on investors.recruiter.com for at least 90 days.

image.png



About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation,Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:
Nicole Gallina
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710644/Recruitercom-Announces-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call

img.ashx?id=710644

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles