Non-invasive Alcohol Detection Technology and Identity Verification System, SOBRcheck, Honored as an Outstanding Workplace Safety Product

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of market-leading alcohol monitoring solutions, was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) New Product of the Year in the Safety Monitoring Devices category for its SOBRcheck™ system.

SOBRcheck is the first preventative, touch-based alcohol detection platform designed to operate effectively at scale and maximize user throughput. No breath, blood or urine samples are needed. This IoT-enabled, instantaneous alcohol detection solution requires only the touch of a finger to determine the presence of alcohol in an individual's system, and the device sends real-time alerts and data analytics to administrators.

"This recognition from OH&S further demonstrates the value our technology can provide in a range of applications, including last mile fleets, energy, warehouses, manufacturing and construction. We are helping organizations take a proactive approach to preventing alcohol misuse," said SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini. "SOBRcheck enables administrators to uniformly and objectively manage alcohol compliance in a non-invasive way, creating safer work environments and communities."

OH&S is a leading publication in the industrial health and safety market. In this year's OH&S New Product Awards, 26 companies were selected for the magazine's annual New Product of the Year award across 31 categories.

"The world is entering into the new phase of the pandemic, one where supply chain shortages and economic challenges threaten innovation. However, it appears these hurdles are not changing the way the safety industry continues to show up with new products and solutions that keep employees safe," said Occupational Health & Safety editor Sydny Shepard. "Each year, the New Product of the Year award program shines a light on the future of the industry, and after seeing the winners of this year's contest, it's easy to say that the future is a bright one indeed."

About SOBRsafe™ (www.sobrsafe.com)

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces and alcohol rehabilitation; other intended applications include probation management and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or heavy machinery. An offender is immediately flagged, and administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention.

Contact SOBR Safe, Inc.:

IR: [email protected]

Sales: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. SOBR Safe, Inc., (NASDAQ:SOBR) (the "Company," "SOBRsafe," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the performance of our alcohol detection technology and devices, potential manufacturing and supply issues related to the production of our devices, our ability to meet production demands, our ability to expand our sales organization to address existing and new markets that we intend to target, our ability to effectively compete in a competitive industry, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710677/SOBRsafe-Awarded-OHS-2022-New-Product-of-the-Year-in-Safety-Monitoring-Device-Category



