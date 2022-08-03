The Critically Acclaimed Fest Favorite Will Release Theatrically in the U.S. This Fall, Followed by an Exclusive Launch on the Company's Streaming Service Fandor

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Cinedigm announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to Finnish writer-director Teemu Nikki's thrillingly immersive The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic. An official selection of SXSW 2022 after winning the Audience Award at last year's Venice Film Festival, this unique and poignant feature stars Petri Poikolainen (A Northern Boy), a wheelchair user with MS whose character faces similar struggles. Cinedigm plans to release the film theatrically this Fall, followed by an exclusive launch on their indie discovery platform Fandor.

With a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have praised this one-of-a-kind narrative as "stunningly powerful" and "fiercely charismatic." The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic follows Jaakko (Petri Poikolainen), a charming Finn who loves movies despite his blindness, and his long-distance phone relationship with Sirpa (Marjaana Maijala). When he hears about her declining health, Jaakko sets out to meet Sirpa in a different city with only the help of strangers to rely upon. The journey turns into a suspenseful adventure that nobody could've imagined, as the film is vividly shot with a shallow focus so that viewers themselves share the experience of being visually impaired.

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic stars Poikolainen, Maijala, Samuli Jaskio, Hannamaija Nikander, Matti Onnismaa and Rami Rusinen. The film was written, directed and produced by Nikki, with Jani Pösö also producing.

"Beyond having one of the coolest titles in cinema, The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic delights like a romantic comedy before veering into edge-of-your-seat surprises," said Aaron Hillis, Director of Programming at Cinedigm. "Having a family member who lives with MS, I personally love the authentic casting of such a riveting actor like Petri Poikolainen in this memorable lead role."

Micaela Fusco, Head of International Sales at Intramovies added: "After the great success in Venice and SXSW, this wonderful, multi-award-winning film has been sold in more than 20 countries. It deserved to find its home also in the United States, so we are very excited to announce that The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic will finally reach the American audience thanks to Cinedigm."

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm, and Manuela Tambascia at Intramovies on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

ABOUT FANDOR

FANDOR is your invitation to cinematic delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and underseen curiosities. Like a passionately curated film festival in your home, FANDOR offers artfully entertaining American indies and the boldest in cult treasures, global voices, and non-fiction storytelling. Our ever-growing streaming library rewards the adventurous on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and fandor.com. Visit www.fandor.com for more information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

Kevin Broderick / Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

[email protected] / [email protected]

High Touch Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710671/Cinedigm-Acquires-North-American-rights-to-the-Venice-SXSW-Odyssey-The-Blind-Man-Who-Did-Not-Want-to-See-Titanic



