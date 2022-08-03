MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for hormonally driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference to be held in Boston on August 8-11, 2022. Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/celc/2413629. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for hormonally driven cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, reversible dual inhibitor that selectively targets all Class I PI3K isoforms and mTOR. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. The company expects to initiate a Phase 3 study evaluating gedatolisib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in 2022. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

