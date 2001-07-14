Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today that the company has published its 2021 Impact Report highlighting progress and fulfillment of industry-leading sustainability and social impact goals. This year’s Impact Report showcases Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s commitment to the prioritization of sustainability, diversity, philanthropy and worker wellbeing as key differentiators for the company’s business.

In 2021, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. became one of the first home furnishings retailers to set a Science-Based Target pledge to reduce emissions across its value chain by 2030 with a goal of carbon neutrality in the company’s own operations by 2025. The Impact Report details progress made in 2021 towards these environmental impact goals by highlighting achievements across the company’s value chain emissions inclusive of a 24% decrease in carbon intensity while revenue has grown by almost 40% since 2019.

This year’s Impact Report also provides insights into the company’s tree-planting initiatives which were launched in 2021 when the Pottery Barn brand announced a commitment to plant 3 million trees by 2023. Customers responded positively to the commitment and helped Pottery Barn make positive progress on the goal at a pace that inspired Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to double-down on the commitment and increase the goal to plant 6 million trees within the same timeframe. To accomplish the new tree-planting goal, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. added all brands within the portfolio to participate in the customer-facing campaign. The company pledges to plant one tree for every indoor wood furniture product purchased. The Impact Report outlines the progress made on the tree planting goal in 2021 as the company has planted over 1.5 million trees to date. Many of these trees were planted as part of efforts to restore wildfire damage in California where the company is headquartered.

“Sustainability has always been core to our business strategy and we’re proud to have established a reputation for offering an industry-leading assortment of responsibly-made products,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “We plan to continue to set goals and make progress on those goals in a way that inspires our customers and our entire industry.”

The Impact Report also shares insights into how the company has engaged the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. vendor community to have 75% of products sourced from suppliers who offer worker wellbeing programs by 2030. This includes a commitment to paying an additional $10M in Fair Trade Premiums and an investment of $50M in Nest Certified products by 2025.

To read more on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s commitments and progress, please view the Annual+Impact+Report.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F

