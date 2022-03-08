Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(11.77%), SHY(8.98%), and LLY(2.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 159,696-share investment in ARCA:STIP. Previously, the stock had a 12.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.87 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.19 per share and a market cap of $12.75Bil. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 111,996 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 8.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.625 per share and a market cap of $26.22Bil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC bought 130,124 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 241,520. The trade had a 6.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.27.

On 08/03/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.32.

The guru sold out of their 37,758-share investment in NYSE:CHD. Previously, the stock had a 2.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.54 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Church & Dwight Co Inc traded for a price of $87.24 per share and a market cap of $21.21Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 45,022 shares in NAS:VIVO, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.03 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Meridian Bioscience Inc traded for a price of $32.3658 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned 51.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meridian Bioscience Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-book ratio of 3.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

