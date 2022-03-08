Retirement Systems of Alabama recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Retirement Systems of Alabama is the administrator of the state pension fund and is headquartered in Montgomery Alabama. The Boards of Control are at the top of the organization system, deciding and overseeing the long term progress of the system. The executive officer, currently David Bronner, oversees day to day management of the system. The systems within the Retirement Systems of Alabama include the Employees Retirement System (ERS), Judicial Retirement Fund (JRF), Teacher’s Retirement System (TRS), Public Education Employees’ Health Insurance Plan, and RSA-1 Deferred Compensation Plan. The Retirement Systems of Alabama, RSA for short, invests the funds of the system in numerous diver asset classes including equities, bonds, real estate and other alternative investments in order to ensure that it can earn the “highest possible risk-adjusted rate of return and pay benefits to members and their beneficiaries at the lowest possible cost to Alabama taxpayers.” Looking at the asset allocations of the TRS, ERS, and JRF, we see that the systems focus mostly on domestic C&P stocks, with each of the three systems investing over half of their total assets in these stocks. The systems, which all follow a very similar investment allocation strategy, also invest in the international C&P stocks, domestic bonds, real estate, money market securities, U.S. government guaranteed bonds, mortgage backed securities, and U.S. agency securities, listed in order of decreasing amount allocated. The conservative investment strategies of the systems have managed to bring in over 6.4% returns for TRS, over 6.1% returns for ERS, and over 7.1% returns for the JRF in the ten year period ending in 2014. The RSA measures its performance against a variety of benchmarks including the S&P 500, DJIA, Morgan Stanley EAFE, Citigroup Big, and Barclays, among others. The RSA is currently ranked within the top 20 largest internally funded pension funds in the world.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 939 stocks valued at a total of $23.27Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.53%), MSFT(4.20%), and EEM(2.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Retirement Systems of Alabama’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought 3,261,145 shares of NAS:KDP for a total holding of 3,334,342. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.32.

On 08/03/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $38.9 per share and a market cap of $55.15Bil. The stock has returned 14.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,108,653 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.18 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $94.24 per share and a market cap of $138.58Bil. The stock has returned 9.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought 1,055,304 shares of NYSE:KR for a total holding of 1,276,990. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.36.

On 08/03/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $47.02 per share and a market cap of $33.60Bil. The stock has returned 12.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced their investment in NYSE:F by 2,996,140 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.74.

On 08/03/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $15.575 per share and a market cap of $62.78Bil. The stock has returned 13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought 249,298 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 707,675. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.33.

On 08/03/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $175.93 per share and a market cap of $242.92Bil. The stock has returned 15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

