Like most markets, the London Stock Exchange has a wide range of funds to choose from. Investors with the ability to invest here can find two large funds as constituents of the FTSE 100. The first is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust ( LSE:SMT, Financial), which I wrote about earlier in the year. The second is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Pershing Square Holdings ( LSE:PSH, Financial). Scottish Mortgage has a global growth focus, while Pershing Square has a value bent.

The firm had a bumpy ride in 2017 and 2018, but since then the stock has more than doubled on the back of changes that have taken place at the firm. However, the firm still trades at a 30% discount to its net asset value, despite its recent massive outperformance. This discount might be attributed to the fact that Ackman is still known as an aggressive hedge fund manager, and so Pershing Square is perceived as a hedge fund, along with all the idiosyncratic risks involved with that.

The younger Ackman could have easily been perceived as an aggressive hedge fund manager, with his big short selling trades against companies he thought were massively overvalued. Nowadays, Ackman’s style is much closer to a traditional value manager. Pershing Square holds long positions in stocks like Canadian Pacific Railway ( CP, Financial) and Domino’s Pizza ( DPZ, Financial), for example.

The influential Association of Investment Companies, which is a trade body for investment trusts, has recently reclassified Pershing Square Holdings from the hedge fund category to a U.S. equity. U.K. investors should be more comfortable holding a U.S. equity then a hedge fund, as it’s easier to understand and typically involves less risk. Therefore, I believe the stock price of Pershing Square should begin to converge with its net asset value.

Ackman, who was a student of Ben Graham and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), is now going back to his roots, after a period of time where his behaviour was more “master of the universe” than value investor. Indeed, Ackman wrote in last year’s Pershing Square annual report:

“In 2017, Pershing Square was in the midst of resolving the overhang from two bad investments that contributed to a several-year period of underperformance, which led us to what is best described as a moment of reflection for Pershing Square… our renewed commitment to the core investment principles that have driven the substantial majority of our returns over time… to invest in the extremely durable growth companies that meet our core principles for business quality, simplicity, predictability and free cash flow generation."

Take Universal Music, which Pershing Square and related funds acquired a 10% stake of last year, for an example. Ackman was channelling his inner Buffett, noting, “We do not need an exit strategy. Rather, our strong preference is to find businesses where we believe that an exit will not be required.”

Another thing I like about Pershing Square is the fact that Ackman appears to be more focused in that he has stopped raising money for his other funds and now doesn’t hold regular meetings with investors himself, which he has said is time-consuming and doesn’t help his main job of managing the portfolios. Additionally, Ackman and his colleagues have upped their own stakes in Pershing Square to around 25%, which means they have significant skin in the game.

Last year, Ackman bet $157 million, just 1.4% of the trust’s assets at the time, that inflation and higher interest rates were coming. This prediction was correct and the trade paid out more than a billion dollars. Ackman called this trade a hedge on the portfolio, as exiting core positions could be costly. In the annual report, the trade was described as having an asymmetric payoff and would “consume only a modest amount of our capital if the potential market disruption does not occur."

This is a less risky investment than outright shorting stocks. Ackman has since made a similar asymmetric derivative investment to hedge the portfolio again from inflation and rising rates.

I see Ackman as a modern-day Buffett, which makes me optimistic about Pershing Square shares being available at a discount. An added bonus is that it’s always quite interesting to read Ackman’s commentary.