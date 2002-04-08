SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (: TSN) is donating two million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Hazard, Kentucky and surrounding areas devastated by the recent flooding.

The company is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than 500,000 pounds of protein to feed those in need in Hazard, Kentucky. Plans are also underway to provide food and assistance to additional communities impacted by recent flooding.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by the catastrophic flooding and we want to do our part to help,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president & chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re working with our local community partners to amplify their support and do our best to provide food and supplies to those who need it.”

Tyson Foods plans to locate its Meals That Matter® disaster relief trailer at Walmart in Hazard early this week and will have volunteers on site who will distribute food and water. The volunteers involved include grill teams from Tyson Foods’ facilities in Humboldt and Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dexter, Missouri, Pine Bluff and Green Forest, Arkansas and Corydon, Indiana. Volunteers from other Tyson locations in Arkansas will also assist.

B-roll of the Tyson Foods Meals That Matter® disaster-relief trailer leaving Tyson headquarters for Kentucky can be downloaded here: https://vimeo.com/735851757/200bc32cac

Media Contact: Kelly Hellbusch, 281-799-9784