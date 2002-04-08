NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TuSimple Holdings, Inc. ("TuSimple” or the "Company”) ( TSP), autonomous technology company.



If you are an investor of TuSimple and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On August 1, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article regarding TuSimple, alleging that an automated truck using the Company’s technology suddenly veered left and slammed into a concrete barricade. The article states that the accident “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market.” According to the article, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a “safety compliance investigation” into the Company’s technology.

Following this news, TuSimple stock dropped approximately 9% on that same day.

