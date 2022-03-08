Busey Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 316 stocks valued at a total of $2.15Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.37%), MSFT(5.59%), and VCSH(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Busey Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Busey Wealth Management bought 355,295 shares of NAS:VWOB for a total holding of 529,031. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.58.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $63.66 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned -17.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Busey Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 218,134 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.61 per share and a market cap of $96.64Bil. The stock has returned -15.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Busey Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:BWA by 171,577 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.44.

On 08/03/2022, BorgWarner Inc traded for a price of $39.62 per share and a market cap of $9.49Bil. The stock has returned -18.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BorgWarner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Busey Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:MO by 112,684 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.79.

On 08/03/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $44.315 per share and a market cap of $79.73Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Busey Wealth Management bought 29,958 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 48,431. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/03/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $188.6621 per share and a market cap of $470.48Bil. The stock has returned -4.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-book ratio of 17.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.30 and a price-sales ratio of 16.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

