My Personal CFO, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $75.00Mil. The top holdings were OKTA(12.67%), VTI(11.85%), and MSFT(9.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were My Personal CFO, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

My Personal CFO, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,315 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.5 per share and a market cap of $2,110.21Bil. The stock has returned -0.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-book ratio of 12.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.63 and a price-sales ratio of 10.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, My Personal CFO, LLC bought 14,277 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 19,100. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 08/03/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $36.5022 per share and a market cap of $149.79Bil. The stock has returned -29.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 11,400 shares in BATS:BOCT, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.97 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $32.23 per share and a market cap of $98.30Mil. The stock has returned -0.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a price-book ratio of 4.33.

During the quarter, My Personal CFO, LLC bought 1,728 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 47,218. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $208.23 per share and a market cap of $271.66Bil. The stock has returned -7.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

The guru established a new position worth 2,927 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.52 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $114.65 per share and a market cap of $179.80Bil. The stock has returned -32.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-book ratio of 11.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

