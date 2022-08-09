BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will report its second quarter 2022 results on August 9, 2022, following the close of the market. Michael Coffey, the company's CEO, will subsequently lead a conference call consisting of prepared remarks and a live Q&A session at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-758-1913 from within the United States or 212-231-2928 if calling internationally. A replay will be available which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 22020119 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes), industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes, truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

