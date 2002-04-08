SEATTLE, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) ( ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter across both the MRD and Immune Medicine businesses,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “I am encouraged by the MRD business momentum as more clinical data and reimbursement decisions continue to drive clonoSEQ adoption. In parallel, data emerging from our immune medicine platform has led to growing interest from pharma partners that will drive revenue and may accelerate diagnostic use cases and potential drug discovery opportunities.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $43.7 million for the second quarter 2022, representing a 13% increase from the second quarter 2021.

clonoSEQ test volume in the second quarter 2022 grew 53% versus the second quarter of prior year and 17% over the first quarter of 2022.

Received expanded Medicare coverage of clonoSEQ for assessment of MRD in patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

Signed a new pan-portfolio agreement with major partner for the use of clonoSEQ to measure MRD as a clinical endpoint.

Sharpened focus on Immune Medicine commercialization strategy to prioritize pharma partnering and drug discovery opportunities.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $43.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a 13% increase from the second quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $22.4 million for the quarter, representing a 3% decrease from the second quarter in the prior year. MRD revenue was $21.3 million for the quarter, representing a 38% increase from the second quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $96.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $88.3 million in the second quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 9%.

Net loss was $52.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $49.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $450.7 million as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies reiterates full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

We now expect full year 2022 operating expenses to be between $410 million and $415 million compared to the previous expectation of $425 million to $435 million.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 43,660 $ 38,505 $ 82,280 $ 76,947 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 13,221 10,765 26,413 20,756 Research and development 37,037 37,800 74,876 71,572 Sales and marketing 24,281 23,216 50,374 43,820 General and administrative 21,200 16,066 45,344 31,002 Amortization of intangible assets 423 423 842 842 Total operating expenses 96,162 88,270 197,849 167,992 Loss from operations (52,502 ) (49,765 ) (115,569 ) (91,045 ) Interest and other income, net 418 464 689 1,102 Net loss (52,084 ) (49,301 ) (114,880 ) (89,943 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 38 — 98 — Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (52,046 ) $ (49,301 ) $ (114,782 ) $ (89,943 ) Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted 142,363,589 140,359,317 142,032,261 139,667,380





Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)