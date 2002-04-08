Acquired Mary Brickell Village, a generational, grocery-anchored, mixed-use center in the premier financial district of Miami, for $216 million.





Compelling value-creation opportunity through the vertical development of the site where zoning allows for 4.1 million of additional square footage.





Unparalleled density with a three-mile population of 232,000 and surrounded by 18.4 million square feet of office space, nearly 7,000 hotel rooms and 9,500 residential units planned or under construction.





Strong foot traffic with over 265,000 visits per month fueling exceptional sales performance of over $1,100 per square foot.





Stable and growing cash flows driven by occupancy upside, strong embedded contractual rent escalators and compelling mark to market opportunities.

NEW YORK , Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today the acquisition of Mary Brickell Village (“MBV”) in Miami, through the Company’s grocery-anchored joint venture platform, for a contract price of $216 million or $111 million at the Company’s pro-rata share. MBV is a generational three-story, 200,000 square foot, grocery anchored, mixed-use center that sits on 5.2 acres in the heart of Miami’s booming Brickell neighborhood. Located at the epicenter of Miami’s premier retail and dining destination with over 6.7 million annual visitors, it has quickly become one of the most sought-after office, residential and hospitality markets in the U.S., creating the ultimate day to night lifestyle and entertainment oasis.

Mary Brickell Village is strategically positioned on both sides of bustling South Miami Avenue, just a few blocks from Biscayne Bay, in a dense infill and high traffic location that offers world-class entertainment, luxury residences, hospitality and a thriving shopping district. MBV is anchored by a top performing Publix supermarket and features a strong lineup of food and beverage, service and necessity tenants. Tenant sales average over $1,100 per square foot with low occupancy costs. The property is currently 78% occupied with 31,700 square feet of signed leases, representing almost 16% of occupancy upside, with attractive contractual rent growth providing visible near-term earnings upside. In addition, MBV provides for compelling value-creation opportunities as the site’s zoning allows for the potential to develop up to 80 stories or 4.1 million square feet which could consist of residential, office and hospitality.

“The acquisition of Mary Brickell Village reflects the future of RPT,” said Brian Harper, President and CEO. “The value creation potential of what we believe is one of the top open-air centers in the country is unparalleled given the earnings growth potential and the material densification opportunity at the site. Our success in acquiring this generational asset is also a testament to the strategic value of our joint venture platforms, which provide RPT with unique competitive advantages that extend well beyond financial benefits, as we continue to grow and improve the quality of the portfolio.”

“Mary Brickell Village is one of the most unique and well positioned retail properties in the country,” said Danny Finkle, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Retail Capital Markets for JLL, who represented the seller. “The Miami Brickell district has quickly evolved into one of the most dynamic and exciting places in South Florida, and this 5.2-acre parcel with a variety of best-in-class retailers and restaurants is in the absolute epicenter.”

To take a video tour of Mary Brickell Village, click here .

For additional information about the Mary Brickell Village please visit rptrealty.com.

