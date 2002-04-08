Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 AT $.07 PER SHARE

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents ($0.07) per share on its common stock, payable on September 20, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.

SOURCE:  NL Industries, Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700
