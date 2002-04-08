PARAMOUNT, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:

(877) 407-9753 from the U.S.

(201) 493-6739 internationally.

The call will be webcast and available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

