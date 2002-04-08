HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 3, 2022 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (: DHT or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation, at 08:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Thursday, August 11, 2022, to discuss the results for the quarter.

To access the conference call the participants are required to register in advance of the conference using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe132fc9a954645c7bf6ab7b0f14d743c .

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, and a unique personal PIN. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial-in number.

The webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxd7udsx and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at www.dhtankers.com .

A recording of the audio and slides presented will be available until August 18, 2022 at 19:00 CET. The recording can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxd7udsx.