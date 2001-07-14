Two+Harbors+Investment+Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that Matrix Financial Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary (“Matrix”), has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation (“RoundPoint”) from Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Freedom”).

In connection with the acquisition, Matrix has agreed to pay a preliminary purchase price upon closing in an amount equal to the tangible net book value of RoundPoint, plus a premium amount of $10.5 million. This preliminary purchase price will be subject to certain additional adjustments following the closing date.

Matrix has agreed to engage RoundPoint as a subservicer prior to the closing date and expects to begin transferring loans to RoundPoint in the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon closing, all servicing licenses and capabilities will remain with RoundPoint, and RoundPoint will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Matrix. The parties expect to close the transaction in 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory and government-sponsored entity approvals.

Anticipated Acquisition Benefits to Two Harbors

Incremental annual pre-tax earnings of approximately $20 million, following the transfer of the company’s mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) portfolio to RoundPoint, through additional revenues and cost savings as a result of vertically integrating self-servicing capabilities.

Greater control over the company’s MSR portfolio through self-servicing.

Long-term opportunities to expand upon and leverage RoundPoint’s existing platform and capabilities to pursue additional business opportunities.

“Our acquisition of RoundPoint marks an evolution in our MSR strategy which will deliver long-term financial and strategic benefits to Two Harbors,” stated Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “The operational efficiencies and revenue opportunities it presents will add value for shareholders while deepening our involvement in the industry.”

“We wish RoundPoint continued success,” said Stanley C. Middleman, President and CEO of Freedom. “We’re excited about the new opportunities in store for them with Two Harbors.”

“We are very excited to partner and accelerate our growth with Two Harbors,” stated Patrick McEnerney, RoundPoint’s Chief Executive Officer. “The transaction recognizes the strategic value of our experienced team, robust platform, and dedication to serving our customers well.”

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP is serving as legal advisor to Two Harbors. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is serving as legal advisor to Freedom and RoundPoint.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Ave. S., Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN, 55416, telephone (612) 453-4100.

