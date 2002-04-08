NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP (“Pomerantz”) is notifying investors in Match Group, Inc. (“Match”) ( MTCH) that a court has fully upheld a securities fraud class action complaint against Match, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer.



Investors who purchased Match common stock between November 6, 2018 and September 24, 2019 are encouraged to contact Pomerantz, which serves as court-appointed Co-Lead Counsel in the lawsuit, to understand their rights.

The lawsuit is Benouis v. Match Group, Inc., et al., No. 3:19-cv-2356-S, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. A motion seeking to certify the class of investors is now pending before the court.

Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address and telephone number.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages on behalf of defrauded investors. See www.pomlaw.com .