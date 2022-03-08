ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

570 LEXINGTON AVE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 285 stocks valued at a total of $1.39Bil. The top holdings were IEFA(5.99%), AAPL(5.22%), and MSFT(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 201,667 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 08/03/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $113.61 per share and a market cap of $333.68Bil. The stock has returned -23.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 108,567 shares in NYSE:HES, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.02 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Hess Corp traded for a price of $105.66 per share and a market cap of $32.89Bil. The stock has returned 42.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ODFL by 37,750 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $262.67.

On 08/03/2022, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc traded for a price of $295.7 per share and a market cap of $33.52Bil. The stock has returned 8.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-book ratio of 9.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP LLC bought 205,543 shares of NAS:GBT for a total holding of 802,390. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.36.

On 08/03/2022, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $33.93 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned 26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 9.84.

During the quarter, ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP LLC bought 16,053 shares of NYSE:MCK for a total holding of 34,941. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.73.

On 08/03/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $327.1 per share and a market cap of $46.97Bil. The stock has returned 59.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

