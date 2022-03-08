KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(16.86%), GOLD(4.76%), and EQNR(4.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 228,241 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 394,030. The trade had a 9.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.87.

On 08/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.31 per share and a market cap of $12.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 461,600 shares in NYSE:OII, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.35 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Oceaneering International Inc traded for a price of $9.17 per share and a market cap of $919.38Mil. The stock has returned -31.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oceaneering International Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 44,020 shares of NYSE:UL for a total holding of 101,005. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.28.

On 08/03/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $48.8 per share and a market cap of $124.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 8,080 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.59.

On 08/03/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $191.5 per share and a market cap of $129.01Bil. The stock has returned -16.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-book ratio of 7.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 13,286 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 08/03/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $63.92 per share and a market cap of $276.43Bil. The stock has returned 15.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-book ratio of 12.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

